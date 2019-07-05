Quantcast

Miners tug FTSE 100 lower ahead of U.S. payrolls data; Menzies sinks

By Reuters

Reuters


July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's main index inched lower on Friday as shares of heavyweight miners fell, while the broader market remained subdued ahead of key U.S. jobs report and small-cap John Menzies tanked after a profit warning.

The FTSE 100 shed 0.2%, and the FTSE 250 was roughly flat by 0709 GMT.

An index of miners slipped for the third straight day as China's iron ore futures dropped sharply after surging to record highs early this week, while copper prices eased due to higher London Metal Exchange inventories.

Aviation servicing company John Menzies plummeted 17% to a more than 3-year low after it warned of lower annual profit, mainly due to weak cargo volumes and flight schedule reductions.





