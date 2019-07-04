Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Miners pull FTSE 100 lower, stocks trading ex-dividend tumble



* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 up 0.1%

* Trading muted as U.S. markets shut on Independence Day

* IAG, Coca Cola HBC tumble on main index

By Shashwat Awasthi

July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's mining stocks tugged the mainindex lower on Thursday, while shares of IAG and Coca Cola HBCslid as they traded ex-dividend, though several investors stayedon the sidelines during the U.S. market holiday.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE inched 0.1% lower but still hoveredaround a 10-month high and the FTSE 250 .FTMC was roughlyflat.

"It is perhaps a sign of how much trading has been driven bythe U.S. in the last couple of months that the absence of theAmerican markets due to Independence Day left their Europeancounterparts in neutral," Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said.

British Airways owner International Consolidated AirlinesGroup ICAG.L skidded 5.9% on its worst day since October 2017.Coca-Cola's KO.N leading bottler Coca Cola HBCCCH.L slipped6.7%.

The slide in stocks trading without a dividend entitlementkept the main index from rising for a fifth straight sessioneven though a softer-than-expected U.S. jobs report overnightspurred hopes of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Companies in the United States added more jobs in June, butfewer than analysts had forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440AY

UK markets have been sensitive to dovish signals this weekas expectations of near-term rate cuts by the Bank of Englandwere raised by weak economic data and remarks by Governor MarkCarney. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434G2urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2441PN

In June, the FTSE 100 had enjoyed its best month sinceJanuary amid rising hopes that central banks around the worldwould loosen policy to counter slowing growth.

An index of miners .FTNMX8350 fell 1.4% as copper pricesslipped on a jump in London Metal Exchange inventories.

Israel-focused gas driller Energean ENOG.L surged 13.7% toan all-time high after saying it would buy the oil and naturalgas unit of Italy'sEdison SpAEDNn.MI . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2451DI

Persimmon PSN.L , Britain's second-largest homebuilder,shed 1.2% after it posted lower first-half revenue as increasedfocus on quality and improving customer service slowed orderintake. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2451CP

"The pressures of the step up in customer service continueto weigh on revenues... the question remains of how long untilcustomer service initiatives impact profitability," Jefferiesanalysts said.

Shares of blue-chip rivals Taylor WimpeyTW.L and Berkeley BKGH.L gave up 1% each. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur and Andrew Heavens) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

