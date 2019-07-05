Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Miners, homebuilders tug FTSE 100 lower; Menzies sinks



* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 down 0.2%

* All eyes on U.S. non-farm payrolls

* SIG warns of lower UK construction activity, dragshousebuilders

By Shashwat Awasthi

July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's main index inched lower onFriday as heavyweight miners fell due to weakness in China'siron ore futures and homebuilder shares slipped following a weaktrading update from building supplier SIG.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE shed 0.2% and a slide in SIG SHI.L led the FTSE 250 .FTMC 0.2% lower by 0747 GMT. John Menziestanked after a profit warning, weighing on the small-cap index .FTSC .

An index of miners .FTNMX8350 slipped for the thirdstraight day after China's leading steel companies formed agroup to probe whether "non-market factors" were causing arecord surge in iron ore prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2452FG

In the broader market, investors returning after a U.S.market holiday stayed cautious in anticipation of U.S. non-farmpayrolls data, which would provide clear indications on whetheror not the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates.

"U.S. payrolls report has the potential to upset theapplecart when it comes to whether or not we can expect to see aFed rate cut later this month," CMC Markets analyst MichaelHewson said.

Spredex analyst Connor Campbell said that "though manybelieve a Fed rate cut in July is already locked on, Friday'sjobs data could help sway the central bank in terms of the sizeof the slash."

SIG tumbled nearly 9% as it posted lower like-for-like salesfor the first half of the year and flagged a "markeddeterioration" in UK construction activity this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2461EO

The dour outlook weighed on the shares of homebuilders.Persimmon PSN.L , which had in the previous session forecast adrop in revenue as it slowed new home releases, fell 2%. PeersTaylor Wimpey TW.L and Barratt BDEV.L also skidded.

Housebuilders, considered among stocks that most closelytrack the state of the UK economy, were also pressured after asurvey showed British businesses had turned gloomier about theeconomy amid persisting Brexit worries.

Aviation servicing company John MenziesMNZS.L plummeted16% to a more than 3-year low after it warned of lower annualprofit, mainly due to weak cargo volumes and flight schedulereductions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2461F6 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi, additional reporting byTanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

