UPDATE 1-Miners hit as China woes hurt European stocks



* European indexes add to global sell off as yuan falls

* FTSE 100 hits near 2-month low

* AMS leads slide among chip stocks

By Agamoni Ghosh and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 5 (Reuters) - European shares joined a China-drivenglobal sell-off on Monday, dragged down heavily bycommodity-linked stocks as anxiety over trade frictions with theUnited States sent the country's yuan below 7 per dollar for thefirst time in a decade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 1.5%, addingto a 2.5% fall on Friday, its worst day so far in 2019, astraders dumped stock investments in favour of perceivedsafe-havens like government bonds.

The latest batch of selling dates back to U.S. PresidentDonald Trump's threat late last week to slap 10% tariffs onanother $300 billion in imports from China, abruptly ending amonth-long truce in the trade war.

Commodities-linked stocks .SXPP bore the brunt of the hit,falling 3% as China's offshore yuan CFXS= hit a record low,making it expensive for the world's biggest copper consumer tobuy dollar-denominated metals.

With the escalating trade war giving Beijing fewer reasonsto maintain yuan stability, analysts said they expect thecurrency to continue to weaken.

"The fact that Beijing has allowed the yuan to fall so muchsuggests that China is using this as a tool against the U.S.because if the yuan is weak then it will likely boost exportersin China," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

"That is also something that might agitate Trump. So thefact that they are not intervening with the slide in theircurrency is somewhat of an intervention in itself."

Beyond the resources sector, chipmaker AMS AMS.S lostaround 6% in the sell-off and luxury retailer LVMH LVMH.PA ,also heavily exposed to China, fell 2.7%.

The resurfacing on trade tensions however, has euro zonemoney markets now pricing in 100% chance of a 10 bps rate cut bythe European Central Bank in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Y3E5

Shares in HSBCHSBA.L matched the roughly 1% fall in thepan-European index after it announced the surprise departure ofChief Executive Officer John Flint along with a 16% rise infirst half profits.

The Asia-focussed bank, grappling with the escalation of thetrade war with China and a swing towards a new round of monetaryeasing, also said it would buy back $1 billion in shares.

Shares in German group Metro B4B.DE fell 6% after Czechbusinessman Daniel Kretinsky's investment vehicle denied reportsit was considering raising its takeover offer price for theGerman retailer and wholesaler.

Takeaway.comTKWY.AS shares dipped 0.7% after it agreed tobuy British rival Just EatJE.L to create the world's largestonline food delivery firm outside China. Shares of the Britishfirm fell 1.6%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25112I

Evonik EVKn.DE shares slipped 2.4% after the U.S. FederalTrade Commission said on Friday it was suing to stop the Germanchemical maker's proposed purchase of rival hydrogen peroxidemaker PeroxyChem Holding Company. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Y19N