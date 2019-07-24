Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Miners end FTSE 100's three-day winning run



* FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Miners biggest drags on main bourse

* Carmaker Aston Martin falls on forecast cut (Adds company news items, updates shares)

July 24 (Reuters) - Miners dragged London's main index toits worst day in two months on Wednesday as iron ore prices fellafter Vale prepared to resume operations at its Vargem Grandecomplex, while luxury carmaker Aston Martin lost a quarter ofits value after cutting annual targets.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE ended down 0.7%, lagging its Europeancounterparts which held steady on hopes of more monetarystimulus following weak business growth data and signs ofprogress in U.S.-China trade talks. The FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC added 0.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N1JU00Furn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O164

Vale SAVALE3.SA said it had been authorised to partiallyresume dry processing operations at the complex in Brazil,months after the country's mining regulatory agency had orderedthe company to halt operations there to guarantee the stabilityof its dams. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nE6N20G00E

Rio Tinto RIO.L was among the biggest fallers with a 4.6%drop, while Anglo AmericanAAL.L and BHP BHPB.L were alsolower, as Liberum analysts downgraded the iron ore majors andflagged warning signs after rising iron ore port inventories.

Exporters also weighed on the index as sterling recoveredafter falling in the last session after Brexit hard-liner BorisJohnson won the leadership of Britain'sConservative Party tobecome the country's next prime minister. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O1C5

Investors were quick to dump financial shares, spooked byDeutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE bigger than forecast quarterly lossof 3.15 billion euros. The UK's big banks RBS RBS.L , BarclaysBARC.L , Standard CharteredSTAN.L and Lloyds BankingLLOY.L are set to report earnings next week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P0PV

MIXED BAG

Corporate earnings on Wall Street and in Europe have beenlargely positive this week.

However, data from Refinitiv highlighted the risk of anearnings recession, as earnings at constituents of thepan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX are now expected todecline this quarter, putting it at risk of back-to-backquarterly declines. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O1TW

Among earnings-related moves on Wednesday, Aston Martin AML.L dropped 25.9% after it cut its 2019 volumes forecast,with sales to dealers in Europe down by almost a fifth in thefirst half. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P1IP

The guidance cut from followed a disappointing quarterlyupdate from German peer Daimler DAIGn.DE . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P0SR

Pub operator Marston'sMARS.L slumped 12% after reportinglike-for-like sales numbers that Peel Hunt analysts called"slightly worse than we expected".

Helping contain losses on the FTSE 100 was broadcaster ITV ITV.L , which jumped 7% after it said a strong contribution toonline revenue from reality show "Love Island" helped limit thedecline in first-half ad revenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P1IK

Event manager InformaINF.L rose 6.5% to its highest thisyear, after reporting strong half-year results. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P1W3

Chemicals maker CrodaCRDA.L , however, fell 3.3% as profitmissed expectations with the U.S.-China trade war and newChinese sales legislation having hurt demand at its personalcare unit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P1RE (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta and Kirsten Donovan) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3638; Reuters Messaging:muvija.m.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

((For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))