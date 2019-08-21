Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Minerals Technologies Inc. ( MTX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that MTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.02, the dividend yield is .42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTX was $48.02, representing a -31.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.55 and a 3.87% increase over the 52 week low of $46.23.

MTX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). MTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.26. Zacks Investment Research reports MTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.4%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.