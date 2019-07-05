Quantcast

Mindtree top bosses exit days after L&T takes control

By Reuters

Reuters

Mindtree top bosses exit days after L&T takes control


BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd said on Friday its top bosses, including Chief Executive Officer Rostow Ravanan, have submitted their resignations to the board, days after conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) took a controlling stake.

Executive Chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan and Executive Vice-Chairman Parthasarathy NS have also stepped down from their posts, the company said.

All of them will stay on as board members until July 17.

The takeover came within months of Mindtree rejecting a hostile bid from L&T, saying that the plan was of no value for the company or its shareholders.





