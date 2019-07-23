Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund ( HIE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.116 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HIE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that HIE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.41, the dividend yield is 12.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIE was $11.41, representing a -12.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.10 and a 30.4% increase over the 52 week low of $8.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.