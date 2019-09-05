Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

Miller Industries, Inc. ( MLR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that MLR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.8, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLR was $30.8, representing a -12.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.26 and a 35.09% increase over the 52 week low of $22.80.

MLR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. ( CAT ) and CNH Industrial N.V. ( CNHI ). MLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.