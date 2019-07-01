Milacron Holdings (MCRN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (Symbol: MCRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.36, changing hands as high as $14.38 per share. Milacron Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MCRN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.11 per share, with $22.09 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.43.
