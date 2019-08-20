Quantcast

Migrants disembark Open Arms NGO ship in Italian port of Lampedusa

By Reuters

LAMPEDUSA, Italy, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nearly one hundred migrants who had been stranded on the Open Arms charity ship off the coast of Lampedusa started coming off the boat and onto the Italian island on Tuesday night.

The migrants, mainly from Africa, were removed from the boat after an Italian prosecutor ordered the seizure of the ship and the evacuation of the people, some of whom had been on board for nearly three weeks since being rescued in the Mediterranean.

The ship docked in Lampedusa after 2330 CET, ending a prolonged stand-off between the Spanish charity and the government in Rome.





