MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. ( MOFG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.203 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MOFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MOFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.3, the dividend yield is 2.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOFG was $28.3, representing a -19.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.20 and a 18.93% increase over the 52 week low of $23.80.

MOFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). MOFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.49. Zacks Investment Research reports MOFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20.73%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MOFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.