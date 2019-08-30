MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY, INC. (AMPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY, INC. ( AMPY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AMPY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.94, the dividend yield is 3.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMPY was $5.94, representing a -55.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.23 and a 48.13% increase over the 52 week low of $4.01.

AMPY is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). AMPY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMPY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.