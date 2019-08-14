Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. ( MSBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.243 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MSBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MSBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.95, the dividend yield is 3.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSBI was $25.95, representing a -26.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.28 and a 32.67% increase over the 52 week low of $19.56.

MSBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). MSBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports MSBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 25%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.