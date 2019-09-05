MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 5

Reuters





DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Oil prices rise after U.S. confirms trade talks with China to start O/R

* PRECIOUS- Gold slips as China-U.S. trade talk hopes lift risk appetite

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Banks boost Saudi index; wide sell-off weighs on Egypt

* Turkey says it faces up to $3 bln in trade losses with Britain under no-deal Brexit

* No trade mechanism until Iran passes terrorism financing laws - French diplomat

* Turkey's lira boosted by prospects of easing at home and abroad

* Lebanon PM targets deficit of 7% of GDP next year -CNBC

* Russia, OPEC sources say Saudi shake-up won't affect oil pact

* Iran to release seven crew members of detained British tanker - state TV

* Stena Impero tanker owner says Iran to free seven of crew being held

* Iran's Rouhani says next nuclear deal breaches will have "extraordinary" effects - TV

* Eastern Libyan oilfield al-Bayda closes due to maintenance-engineers

* Turkish August trade deficit narrows slightly to $2.45 bln -ministry

* Morocco's trade deficit deepens 4.3% year/year Jan-July

EGYPT

* Egypt stock market aims for two more listings, short-selling before year-end

* Egypt's net foreign reserves rise to nearly $45 bln in August -cenbank

* Egypt's Palm Hills Says CEO Mohamed Sultan Resigns

* Egypt's Palm Hills Q2 Consol Profit Rises

* Egytrans Board Approves To Sell 2.2 Mln Treasury Shares

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia could slash growth estimates as contraction looms

* Fund manager BlackRock opens office in Saudi Arabia

* Saudi's Rumayyan takes control of Aramco IPO executive committee

* Russian Agri Minister, Saudi's Falih to discuss Russia-Saudi trade

* Saudi's CHUBB Arabia Appoints Kamran Mazhar As Acting CEO

* Fitch Says Saudi Islamic Banking Dominant; Asset Quality Weakened

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's ADNOC signs $600 mln agreement with Singapore's GIC

* Aabar's bonds drop on 'adverse' audit, despite Abu Dhabi backing

* Emirates Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

* Emaar head says was not aware of plans for new Dubai property planning body

* POLL-Dubai house prices to fall sharply

* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Sept 2

* CORRECTED-Emaar does not expect change to its business after committee formed -chairman

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum cuts August prices for marine and land crude

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Alba raising $1.5 billion in bank debt -sources