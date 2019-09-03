MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 3

Reuters
DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Oil prices mixed as market eyes trade war, awaits stocks data O/R
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as firmer dollar weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emirates NBD hits 12-year high, leads Dubai higher
* Japan won't join US-led maritime coalition in Gulf - newspaper
* UK considers deploying drones to the Gulf amid Iran tensions -Sky News
* Lebanon to announce state of economic emergency, plan to accelerate reforms
* Hezbollah: flare-up with Israel over but a "new phase" has started
* Iraq suspends US-funded broadcaster Al Hurra over graft investigation
* Iran warns EU over nuclear commitments as deadline for further steps looms
* Energy ministers of Russia, Iran discuss investment projects
* Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills in Indian ocean - TASS
* Iran says it welcomes Russian proposal for security in Gulf
* Algeria army chief calls for elections this year
* Tunisian candidates start their presidential campaigns
* Tunisian policeman and three Islamist militants killed in clashes
EGYPT
* Egypt's ending of monthly customs rate may raise inflation - analysts
* Egypt's GASC says seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt's natural gas production rises to 7 bln cubic feet per day - senior official
* Egypt's fuel subsidy bill falls to around $5.15 bln in FY 2018-2019 - senior official
SAUDI ARABIA
* EXPLAINER-Saudi Arabia struggles to hold Yemen coalition together as allies face off
* Saudi Arabia may raise light crude prices for Asia in Oct
* Saudi Arabia names head of PIF as Aramco chairman
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai addresses property market slump with new planning body
* Emirates NBD raises foreign ownership limit to 20%, aims for 40%
* UAE'sBank of Sharjah hires banks for 5-year bond
QATAR
* Qatar Petroleum books full capacity of Belgian LNG terminal up to 2044
* Qatar-based Aventicum Capital acquires new funds from Amwal
OMAN
* Oman LNG starts maintenance shutdown at Sur plant
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Petroleum seeks LNG cargo for October delivery - sources
* Kuwait to launch IPO of Az-Zour water and power project in October
* Kuwait's KNPC commissions diesel production unit at Mina Abdullah refinery