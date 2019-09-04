MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September

Reuters
DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Oil prices recover some ground, but economic concerns weigh O/R
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near six-year high on growing recession fear
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Real estate firms hurt Dubai; Qatar extends gains
* Turkish President Erdogan says Syria's Idlib slowly disappearing
* Israel says Hezbollah plans advanced missile plant in Lebanon's Bekaa
* French envoy tells Lebanon donor help still stands, but progress needed
* Iran to return to nuclear deal only under oil credit line -Fars
* Iran says it is able to resume production of 20% enriched uranium in 2 days
* Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1 goes dark off Syria
* Tunisia court upholds continued detention of presidential candidate
* Sudan's PM selects members of first cabinet since Bashir's ouster
* U.S., France, Britain may be complicit in Yemen war crimes, U.N. report says
EGYPT
* Egypt sees lower budget deficit, higher primary surplus in FY 2019/20
* Egypt's non-oil business activity slips back into contraction in Aug - PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Russia's Novak says changes in Saudi oil management won't hurt ties
* Saudi Arabia boosts troop levels in south Yemen as tensions rise
* Saudi non-oil private sector growth edges up in August - PMI
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai might struggle to support highly indebted state firms, S&P says
* Emaar Properties hires banks for dollar Islamic bonds
* UAE's ADNOC sets August Murban crude OSP at $62.30/barrel
* UAE non-oil private sector growth falls to 8-year low in August - PMI
QATAR
* Qatar central bank sells 600 million riyals of T-bills -statement