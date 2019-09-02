MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 2

Reuters
DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Oil falls as U.S., China add more tariffs in trade war O/R
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S., China kick off new round of tariffs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks drag down Saudi; Financials drive Egypt gains
* Netanyahu: Israel ready for any scenario after Hezbollah clash
* Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemen prison, scores killed
* Israel central bank chief vows to use all tools to prevent slowdown
* Saudi Aramco board sees too many risks for New York IPO - sources
* Iran shows off undamaged satellite after failed launch
EGYPT
* Egypt scraps customs exchange rate as of Sept. 1
* Egypt to set customs exchange rate daily as of Sept. 2 - Customs Authority
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 14.07 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In August
* Saudi Exchange Says CMA Approves Amendment To Business Profile Of Gulf One Capital Co
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates NBD implements Immediate Increase In Foreign Ownership Limit To 20%
* Abu Dhabi plans first dollar bond issue in two years - sources
QATAR
* QE Index ETF Says Fund's Management Transferred From Amwal To Aventicum Capital Management
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain instructs citizens to leave Lebanon over security incidents
* Ahli United Bank Completes Due Diligence Work On KFH
KUWAIT
* Warba Bank Obtains CMA Approval For Sukuk Issuance
* Kuwait Airways to spend $2.5 bln on new aircraft