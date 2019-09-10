MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 10

Reuters





DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Oil hits six-week high on hopes of extended OPEC output cuts O/R

* PRECIOUS-Gold drops for 4th session as improved risk appetite weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges up on passive fund inflows, Abu Dhabi slips

* Iraq power system requires investments of at least $30 billion

* Iraq close to reaching oil production capacity of 5 mln bpd

* Former Erdogan ally to form rival party before year-end - paper

* Mideast crude exports to Asia may rise to 20 mln bpd by 2040 -OPEC

* Trump says he could meet with Iranian President Rouhani

* "Time is of the essence," IAEA tells Iran, pressing for answers

* Citi's Atiq Rehman appointed head of EMEA emerging markets business

EGYPT

* Plans for Israeli gas exports to Egypt on track -Egyptian minister

* Egypt plans up to $7 bln in international bonds in 2019-20

* INTERVIEW-Egypt overhauling tax procedures to lure investors - finance minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco pursues IPO with local listing plan as lines up banks -sources

* UAE energy minister trusts new Saudi energy minister will strengthen Saudi role in OPEC

* Saudi plans gradual listing at home for Aramco -sources

* Saudi Arabia flags plan to enrich uranium as U.S. seeks nuclear pact

* Saudi Arabia should consider raising VAT to 10% - IMF

* Saudi's Tasnee Obtains 3 Bln Riyals Murabaha Facility

* Saudi's Sisco Unit Makes Provision For Doubtful Debts For 13.5 Mln Riyals

* New Saudi energy minister: a royal with decades of experience in OPEC cuts

* New Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ alliance staying for long term

* Saudi Arabia'sACWA Power to focus more on renewable energy projects - CEO

* Saudi oil shake-up won't affect Russian deal with OPEC, Kremlin says

* Saudi energy min calls on OPEC producers to comply with output curbs

* Saudi Arabia's SAGO buys 780,000 tonnes wheat in tender

* Saudi Tadawul expects $3 bln additional inflows from FTSE inclusion - chairwoman

* New Saudi energy minister faces unpalatable crude market choices: Russell

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Arabtec Updates On Combining Construction Businesses With Trojan Holding

* Operating license for Barakah nuclear power plant still under review - UAE regulator

* Emirates NBD Says Not Appointed Any Banks For Potential Rights Issue

* UAE's Emaar Updates On Arbitration Between Emaar Misr And Al Nasr Housing And Development

* DP World's Topaz and P&O to complete merger by year

* OPEC, non-OPEC pact on oil supply curbs to continue - UAE minister

* ADNOC CEO: $11 trillion investment needed to meet future global energy demand

* DXB Entertainments Re-Aligns Salary And Benefits Structure As Part Of Efficiency Program

QATAR

* Qatar shortlists partners for North Field expansion, but says it may go it alone

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's United Real Estate Says Unit Signs Contract To Renew,Increase Bank Financing

OMAN

* Oman's ONEIC Says Tanweer Renews Rural Areas Collection Services Contract

* Oman oil min says too early to assess if deeper oil cuts needed