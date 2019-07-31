MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 31

Reuters
DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as investors focus on Fed verdict
* Oil gains a fifth day after U.S. stockpile drop amid rate optimism O/R
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges up on strong earnings, Dubai extends gains
* Middle East Crude-Oman weakens; Dubai, Asian spot premiums stay firm
* TABLE-MENA fund managers to boost UAE investments, bearish on Saudi
* U.S. to renew sanctions waivers for five Iran nuclear programs -Washington Post
* Iran's Zarif calls on Trump to reject hawkish allies' thirst for war
* Hit by sanctions and rising tensions, Iran's oil exports slide in July
* Germany's Scholz seeks to calm Gulf tension - newspapers
* U.S. formally asked Germany to join Hormuz mission - Berlin Embassy
* Sudan's military council head says El-Obeid killings 'regrettable'
* Saudi Arabia deposits $250 million into central bank of Sudan
* Two-thirds of U.N. Security Council ask U.N. chief for Syria hospital attacks inquiry
* At vital moment, Lebanon paralysed by political conflict
* Mashrou' Leila concert in Lebanon cancelled after church pressure
EGYPT
* Canal Sugar to build grains terminal in Egypt's Damietta
* Egypt's GASC delays offers deadline in vegetable oils tender
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi back to deficit in Q2 as oil revenues slip
* Saudi Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical in IPO talks with banks -sources
* Saudi allows two firms to test computerised investment advice
* Saudi Arabian wealth fund to invest in NHS chatbot maker Babylon Health - FT
* Saudi Aramco sets Aug propane price at $370 a tonne
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Rivals Iran and UAE to hold maritime security talks
* Dubai regulator imposes its largest fine over Abraaj saga
* Abu Dhabi creates $163 mln fund for "mega-events"
* DME to hold auction for Oct-loading Oman crude on Wed - source
* DME says trade volume for Oman crude futures rise 45% in Q2 vs Q1
* Dubai ruler's wife seeks 'forced marriage protection order' in English court
OMAN
* Oman to delay VAT to 2021 amid sluggish growth