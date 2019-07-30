MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 30

Reuters
DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on stronger dollar, Fed meet in focus
* Oil prices rise ahead of expected U.S. interest rate cut O/R
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudis post worst day in a month, Dubai best in nearly a year
* Iranian ship Bavand sets sail from Brazil, second vessel following soon
* Britain tells Iran: release ship to 'come out of the dark'
* Iran's foreign policy is to confront American hegemony- Iran vice president
* Chaos and fear in Libya'sMitiga airport after missiles halt air traffic
* Attack on Yemen market kills more than 10, warring parties trade blame
* Yemen urges oil companies to restart production - document
* Rebels say Russia-led raids target cities in Syria northwest
* Syrian government forces recover area in northwest
* Four school children shot dead at Sudan protest -opposition campaigners
EGYPT
* Egypt aims to amend VAT law, draft new income tax law - minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. Senate fails to override Trump vetoes of bills stopping Saudi weapons sales
* Saudi Arabia's ports authority issues license to Maersk to operate in all ports-SPA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala says assets grew by 80% to $229 bln in 2018
QATAR
* Qatar Petroleum buys stake in Total's Guyana assets; government reviewing deal
BAHRAIN
* Renewed unrest grips Bahrain after authorities execute activists
* From Belarus to Bahrain, the small states going big on cryptocurrency
KUWAIT
* Kuwait 2018/2019 budget deficit narrows on higher oil prices
OMAN
* Petronas, Japan'sJXTG may buy stake in India's Bina oil refinery- source