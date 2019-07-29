Quantcast

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 29

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as markets brace for Fed meeting

* Oil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal O/R

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises for second straight session as Abu Dhabi winning streak ends

* Iran says meeting with parties to nuclear deal "constructive"

* INSIGHT-Flags of inconvenience - noose tightens around Iranian shipping

* South Korea to send naval unit to Strait of Hormuz - newspaper

* Saudi court postpones hearing of prominent preacher Awdah - son

EGYPT

* Heliopolis Seeks Shareholders Approval On Offering Of Upto 25% Shares

* Egypt's GASC seeks soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* SABIC still keen on Clariant joint venture once conditions improve

* Saudi money supply increase in June

* Saudi Arabia to start next phase of flour mill privatisation

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE'sDana Gas hires adviser to sell Egypt assets -sources

* DIFC Boosts UAE Financial Sector Development

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q2 profit falls 11% on lower income

* UAE's Aldar Awards AED 1 Bln Worth Of Contracts For Alreeman And Reflection

QATAR

* Qatar First Bank H1 Loss Narrows

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Alba Posts Q2 Loss

OMAN

* Oman not mediating in escalating regional tensions - Oman minister





