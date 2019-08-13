Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Middlesex Water Company ( MSEX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MSEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MSEX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.66, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSEX was $59.66, representing a -6.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.68 and a 38.36% increase over the 52 week low of $43.12.

MSEX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works ( AWK ) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp ( SBS ). MSEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.05. Zacks Investment Research reports MSEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .51%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSEX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Microcap ETF ( IWC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWC with an decrease of -7.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MSEX at 0.3%.