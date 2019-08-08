Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y on Sales

The Middleby Corporation MIDD reported weaker-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2019, with earnings lagging estimates by 4%. This came in after the company recorded two consecutive quarters of better-than-expected results. Beside earnings, sales also lagged estimates by 1.8%.
The company's adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $1.70 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77. However, the bottom line rose 6.9% from the year-ago quarter figure of $1.59 on improved organic sales, acquired assets and margin growth. Organic Sales and Acquired Assets Drive Revenues
In the quarter under review, Middleby's sales were $761 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 13.9%. Organic revenues in the quarter grew 1.3% year over year. Acquired assets grew sales by 14.7% while unfavorable movements in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 1.6%. Closure of non-core business had a negative 0.5% impact.
However, its net sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $775.2 million.
The company reports net sales under three segments. A brief discussion of those segments is provided below:
Sales from Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group (representing 67.5% of the reported quarter's net sales) were $513.3 million, increasing 23.9% year over year. Organic revenues in the quarter grew 2.3%.
Sales from Residential Kitchen Equipment Group (representing 19.7% of the reported quarter's net sales) totaled $149.9 million, decreasing 6.5% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter declined 2.6%.
Sales from Food Processing Equipment Group (representing 12.8% of the reported quarter's net sales) were $97.9 million, increasing 4.5% year over year. Organic sales grew 3.4% year over year. Gross Margin Improves Y/Y
In the quarter under review, Middleby's cost of sales rose 13.7% year over year to $474.5 million. It represented 62.4% of sales compared with 62.5% in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit grew 14.2% year over year to $286.5 million. Gross margin rose 10 basis points (bps) to 37.6%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses gained 7.1% year over year to $144.6 million. It represented 19% of sales in the reported quarter. Operating income in the quarter under review improved 25.4% year over year to $139.6 million. Operating margin rose 170 bps year over year to 18.4%.
Net interest expenses and deferred financing amortization totaled $22 million, up from $10.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the second quarter, Middleby had cash and cash equivalents of $81.7 million, up 0.6% from $81.2 million at the end of the las t report
ed quarter. Long-term debt rose 5.4% sequentially to $1,992 million.
In the quarter, the company generated net cash of $67.6 million from operating activities, decreasing 33.7% from $101.9 million generated in the year-ago quarter. During the quarter, the company used $167.3 million for acquisitions. Important Events
In July 2019, Middleby acquired Souderton, PA-based Packaging Progressions, Inc. This buyout is believed to be a strategic fit for Middleby. It will complement Middleby's product offering related to processing technologies, with the addition of two leading products - ProLeaver and ProStax.
Packaging Progressions specializes in manufacturing and providing automated packaging solutions. It primarily serves customers in the bakery and protein market segments. It generates total annual revenues of $30 million.
In June 2019, Middleby acquired Santa Ana, CA-based Ss Brewtech. The acquired assets will create solid growth opportunities for Middleby, backed by the increasing fondness for on-site brewing, mainly in restaurants and bars. Ss Brewtech will work independently as Middleby's business unit.
Also, the company acquired Cooking Solutions Group of Standex International Corporation SXI
and Newton, MA-based Powerhouse Dynamics, Inc. in April 2019. Outlook
For 2019, Middleby anticipates its focus on innovation, increasing adoption of automated products and ventless cooking equipment to prove beneficial for its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group. Business with major restaurant chains will continue to flourish while it may face hurdles in Europe, the U.K. and China markets. Further, acquired assets will be a boon. Effective actions to improve margins will be a priority.
For Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, Middleby anticipates gaining from its Viking business and focus on product introductions. Uncertainties in international operations, especially in the U.K., might be concerning.
For Food Processing Equipment Group, product innovation and launch of products will benefit results while issues related to the meat processing line of operations might be concerning. The Middleby Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
The Middleby Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Middleby Corporation Quote
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
With a market capitalization of approximately $7.1 billion, Middleby currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Two better-ranked stocks in the industry are Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP and Dover Corporation DOV . The stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the stocks have improved for the current year. Further, avera ge earnings surprise for the last four quarters was 6.92% for Roper and 6.91% for Dover.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP): Free Stock Analysis Report Dover Corporation (DOV): Free Stock Analysis Report The Middleby Corporation (MIDD): Free Stock Analysis Report Standex International Corporation (SXI): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research