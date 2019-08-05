Middleby Corp (MIDD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.54, changing hands as low as $123.98 per share. Middleby Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MIDD's low point in its 52 week range is $96.65 per share, with $142.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $124.26.
