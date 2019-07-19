Quantcast

Midatech Pharma News: MTP Stock Rockets on Diabetes Vaccine Results

By Karl Utermohlen,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ: MTP ) is on a sweet spot this Friday as the business lifted the veil on its most recent clinical trial, yielding results that were commendable.

Midatech Pharma News Source: Shutterstock

The United Kingdom-based biopharmaceutical organization said it brought in "positive" results after the first in-human study of its diabetes vaccine. The substance in questions is its MTX102 immuno-tolerising candidate that may have the potential of helping the lives of those who suffer from Type 1 diabetes.

Midatech's early success in this matter propelled the brand's trading volume forward as 2.9 million shares exchanged hands, which is many times higher than its full-day average of about 88,000 shares. The company conducted the study by bringing forth five Type 1 diabetes patients in the phase 1 study-this study was designed to determine the safety of MTX102.

"MTX102 was well tolerated, with asymptomatic local injection site reactions being the only drug-related finding, and no serious adverse events were reported," the company wrote.

MTP stock is up about 30.8% during regular trading hours today following this news, lifting the share price to $1.70 per share after starting the day with a price of $1.30 per share. Midatech now has a market cap of roughly $32.46 million.

However, the MTP per-share price is still far from its 2019 peak of $7.90 that it experienced back in February 27.

More From InvestorPlace

Compare Brokers

The post Midatech Pharma News: MTP Stock Rockets on Diabetes Vaccine Results appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: MTP


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar