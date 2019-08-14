Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. ( MSVB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MSVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MSVB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.64, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSVB was $12.64, representing a -9.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $14 and a 9.44% increase over the 52 week low of $11.55.

MSVB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). MSVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.43.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSVB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.