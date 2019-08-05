Quantcast

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Tyson Foods Earnings Top Views

By Lisa Levin,

Shutterstock photo

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 2.26% to 25885.97 while the NASDAQ fell 2.97% to 7,766.69. The S&P also fell, dropping 2.32% to 2,864.04.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares slipped by just 0.2% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: WEC ), up 2%, and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR ), up 1.5%.

In trading on Monday, information technology shares fell 3.1%.

Top Headline

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Tyson reported second-quarter earnings of $1.47 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.45 per share. The company posted quarterly sales of $10.885 billion, versus analysts' estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods reaffirmed FY2019 EPS guidance of $5.75 to 6.10 per share.

Equities Trading UP

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK ) shares shot up 108% to $64.00 after the company's AK002 met all primary and secondary endpoints in its Phase 2 study. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Shares of Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC ) got a boost, shooting up 7% to $29.28 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN ) shares were also up, gaining 8% to $85.90 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Equities Trading DOWN

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC ) shares tumbled 61% to $3.59 after the company announced Pfizer's Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Rivipansel in Sickle Cell did not meet its Primary or key Secondary endpoints.

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS ) were down 34% to $11.99 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and lowered FY2019 sales guidance. Cars.com also completes its strategic review process with no bids for the company.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE ) was down, falling 26% to $7.88 following Q2 results. Genie Energy posted Q2 loss of $0.29 per share on sales of $61.009 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.9% to $55.16, while gold traded up 1% to $1,471.30.

Silver traded up 1.4% Monday to $16.495, while copper fell 0.8% to $2.552.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 2.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 1.2%, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index dropped 1.4%. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 1.8%, and the French CAC 40 fell 2.3% while UK shares fell 2.2%.

Economics

US final services PMI increased to 53 in July, versus a flash reading of 52.2.

The ISM's non-manufacturing index fell to 53.7 in July, compared to a reading of 55.1 in June. However, economists projected a reading of 55.5.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The TD Ameritrade IMX for July will be released at 12:30 p.m. ET.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice . All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Earnings , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: POR , TSN , WEC , GNE , CARS


More from Benzinga

Subscribe





Contributor:

Benzinga

Market Analysis, FinTech












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar