Quantcast

Mid-Day Market Update: Motorcar Parts of America Climbs On Upbeat Earnings; Sorrento Therapeutics Shares Plummet

By Lisa Levin,

Shutterstock photo

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.41% to 26634.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 8009.39. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.52% to 2940.21.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares rose 1.2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN ), up 9%, and Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN ), up 10%.

In trading on Friday, health care shares fell 0.1%.

Top Headline

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ ) posted upbea t earnings for its first quarter.

Constellation Brands reported first-quarter earnings of $2.20 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.06. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.097 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.06 billion.

The company sees FY2020 adjusted EPS of $8.65-$8.95 compared to the $8.57 consensus estimate.

Equities Trading UP

Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ ) shares shot up 38% to $4.22 after the company agreed to be taken private at $4.80 per share in cash.

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX ) got a boost, shooting up 67% to $2.32 after the company signed an agreement with a Chinese Tier One supplier to develop smart mobility solutions for the Chinese automotive industry, and two Chinese OEMs.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA ) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $22.92 after the company reported upbea t quarterly earnings .

Equities Trading DOWN

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM ) shares tumbled 25% to $22.71 after reporting an 8.5 million share offering by selling shareholder.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE ) were down 20% to $2.7250. Sorrento Therapeutics priced 8.333 million shares at $3 per share.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX ) was down, falling 15% to $3.23 in a potential sell off after the stock spiked over 100% on Thursday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $59.38, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,415.70.

Silver traded up 0.5% Friday to $15.37, while copper fell 0.1% to $2.716.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.56%, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index gained 0.59%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 1.04%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.83% while UK shares rose 0.31%.

Economics

U.S. personal income rose 0.5% for May, while consumer spending increased 0.4%.

The Chicago PMI fell to 49.7 for June, compared to 54.2 in May.

The final reading of University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell to 98.2 in June, versus a reading of 100 in May. However, economists projected expected a 98 reading.

The Baker Hughes North American rig coun t report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speakin Aspen, Colorado at 3:20 p.m. ET.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice . All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: HPJ , MPAA , OCN , STZ , SRNE


More from Benzinga

Subscribe





Contributor:

Benzinga

Market Analysis, FinTech












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar