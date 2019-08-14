Microsoft's latest privacy policy says vendors listen to voice data

Quantcast

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it updated its privacy policy to let customers know that it had been collecting voice data of its users with the help of employees and contractors.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said the company collects voice data to provide voice-enabled services for Skype and Cortana and sometimes uses vendors to assist in improving these services.

"We realized, based on questions raised recently, that we could do a better job specifying that humans sometimes review this content," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"We've updated our privacy statement and product FAQs to add greater clarity and will continue to examine further opportunities to improve," the Microsoft spokesperson said.

Tech companies in the United States have been facing broad criticism from lawmakers and regulators over their privacy practices.





