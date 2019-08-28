Quantcast

Microsoft says new augmented reality headset to go on sale in Sept

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's second generation HoloLens augmented reality headset will go on sale in September, the company's executive vice president Harry Shum said on Thursday.

Shum made the comment in a speech at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

