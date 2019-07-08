Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $136.96, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 7.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.97%.

MSFT will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 18, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 7.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.73 billion, up 8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MSFT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. MSFT is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MSFT has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.89 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.85, which means MSFT is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MSFT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.