Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MSFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MSFT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $135.79, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSFT was $135.79, representing a -4.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.68 and a 44.52% increase over the 52 week low of $93.96.

MSFT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) and SAP SE ( SAP ). MSFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.07. Zacks Investment Research reports MSFT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.99%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSFT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSFT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology ( XLK )

iShares U.S. Technology ETF ( IYW )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IETC )

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF ( FTEC )

iShares Global Tech ETF ( IXN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLK with an increase of 5.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MSFT at 19.89%.