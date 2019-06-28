Micron Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MU

In trading on Friday, shares of Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.65, changing hands as high as $39.40 per share. Micron Technology Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MU's low point in its 52 week range is $28.39 per share, with $58.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.31.
