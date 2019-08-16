Quantcast

Micron Taps 5G Opportunities With New DRAM for Smartphones

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Micron Technology MU recently introduced low-power double data rate 4X (LPDDR4X) DRAM - a 16Gb monolithic DRAM for smartphones.

The Micron LPDDR4X is designed to provide a memory subsystem for the emerging 5G mobile technology that can deliver higher data rates and real-time data processing to enhance mobile device users' experience.

Currently, demand for high-capacity memory and storage is being driven by data-intensive mobile applications in flagship smartphones and mid- to high-end mobile devices. Micron's memory chip is available in a UFS-based multichip package (uMCP4) to support this demand trend.

Notably, an LPDDR4X reduces power consumption of the memory system by 18-20%, while enabling powerful memory bandwidth to meet the heavy demands of many core CPU and GPU subsystems in modern smartphone SoCs.

Micron started to ship its LPDDR4X and uMCP4, keeping pace with the industry's transition to 1z nanometer node, moving ahead in the race for better memory capacity and performance for current and next-generation mobile devices.

In separate news, Micron announced that it is scaling up its DRAM efforts by beginning mass production of 16Gb DDR4 products using 1z nm process technology.

A Push to Mobile Business Unit

The U.S.-China trade war has been affecting Micron for a long time. Starting mid-May, the company suspended chip shipments to Huawei, which accounted for nearly 13% of its revenues in the first two quarters of fiscal 2019, in response to the export ban imposed by the U.S. government.

In the las t report ed quarter, revenues from the Mobile Business Unit of $1.2 billion declined 33% on a year-over-year basis and 27% sequentially due to lower shipments to Huawei.

However, management is optimistic that 5G adoption, advent of the foldable phones and advanced cameras will drive the company.

Notably, 5G will require more powerful applications, which will need higher memory and storage not only in smartphones, but also in machine-to-machine on the IoT front. Micron, with its strong product portfolio, seems to be fully equipped to take advantage of the emerging 5G industry.

Micron Technology, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Micron Technology, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Micron Technology, Inc. revenue-ttm | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Competition a Woe

In the semiconductor memory market, Micron faces competition from Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Spansion and Toshiba Corporation.

LPDDR4X support was first introduced by MediaTek in collaboration with Samsung and SK Hynix, on the Helio P20 device.

Notably, earlier this year, Samsung announced that it has begun mass production of 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM for premium smartphones.

Importantly, rise in production of domestic memory chips in China can also seriously jeopardize Micron's prospects. Changxin Memory Technologies recently unveiled China's first domestically designed DRAM chip.

However, Micron's efforts in DRAM advancements, and increasing demand for 5G-related products encourage us.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Micron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Anixter International AXE , LogMeIn LOGM and Perficient PRFT , each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1.

Long-term earnings growth rate for Anixter, LogMeIn and Perficient is currently projected to be 8%, 5% and 10.8%, respectively.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perficient, Inc. (PRFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

LogMein, Inc. (LOGM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Anixter International Inc. (AXE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: PRFT , LOGM , AXE , MU


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar