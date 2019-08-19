Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Microchip Technology Incorporated ( MCHP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.366 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MCHP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.38, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCHP was $88.38, representing a -12.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.35 and a 45.6% increase over the 52 week low of $60.70.

MCHP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ) and Intel Corporation ( INTC ). MCHP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports MCHP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.26%, compared to an industry average of -14.1%.

