Microchip Technology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MCHP

In trading on Monday, shares of Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.35, changing hands as low as $84.06 per share. Microchip Technology Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MCHP's low point in its 52 week range is $60.70 per share, with $101.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $84.73.
