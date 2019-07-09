BioVie, an early stage biotech developing therapies for cirrhosis, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles, CA-based company plans to raise $15 million by offering 1.3 million shares at a price of $11.88, the las t report ed sale price of its shares listed on the OTC. At this price, BioVie would command a fully diluted market value of $64 million.
BioVie was founded in 2013 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BIVI. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
The article Microcap cirrhosis biotech BioVie sets terms for $15 million IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.