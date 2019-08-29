Quantcast

Micro Focus warns on revenue, to review operations

By Reuters

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - British IT group Micro Focus Intl said it would miss its revenue target for the year, blaming weak sales execution compounded by a deteriorating economic environment, and said as a result it would accelerate a review of its operations.

The company downgraded its revenue forecast for the year to end-October to between minus 6% and minus 8% from its previous guidance of minus 4% to minus 6%.

Chief Executive Stephen Murdoch said: "Following the recent disappointing trading performance, we have determined that it is appropriate to accelerate the undertaking of a strategic review of the Group's operations with a view to determining where performance can be improved and how the business can be better positioned to optimise shareholder value."





Referenced Symbols: MCRO


