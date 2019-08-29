Micro Focus shares tumble 30% after revenue warning

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - British IT group Micro Focus International will miss its full-year revenue target and accelerate a review of its operations, it said on Thursday, sending its shares plunging in early trade.

Shares in the group fell 30% to a 16-month low of 10.86 pounds after the unscheduled update, which the company blamed on weak sales execution and a deteriorating economic environment

The company downgraded its revenue forecast for the year to Oct. 31 to between minus 6% and minus 8%, compared with previous guidance of minus 4% to minus 6%.

The company, which maintains and upgrades the legacy software systems that underpin big businesses such as banks and airlines, had reiterated its guidance as recently as last month, when it reported a 5.3% fall in first-half revenue.

