Micro Focus Intl's first-half earnings boosted by better margin

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain'sMicro Focus International reported a 1.8% rise in first-half core earnings to $662 million on Tuesday after it squeezed more profit from the legacy software it provides to companies.

Revenue fell 5.3% to $1.65 billion, in line with market expectations, the company said, and it reiterated its guidance for revenue to decline by between 4% and 6% for the year.

