Micro Focus Intl PLC (MFGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Micro Focus Intl PLC ( MFGP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.562 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MFGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -18.2% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFGP was $13.29, representing a -51.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.32 and a 6.32% increase over the 52 week low of $12.50.

MFGP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.