BioVie, an early stage biotech developing therapies for cirrhosis, postponed its IPO on Monday. It had filed to raise $15 million by offering 1.3 million shares based on a price of $11.44, the as-converted last close of its shares on the OTC ( BIVI ).
The Los Angeles, CA-based company was founded in 2013 and had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BIVI. ThinkEquity was set to be the sole bookrunner on the deal.
The article Micro-cap cirrhosis biotech BioVie postpones $15 million IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.