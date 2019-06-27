Michael Klein's SPAC Churchill Capital Corp II prices upsized $600 million IPO at $10

Churchill Capital Corp II, the second blank check company founded by dealmaker and former Citi executive Michael Klein, raised $600 million by offering 60 million units at $10, making it the year's largest SPAC out of 28. Prior to pricing, the company filed an amended S-1 increasing its deal size to the amount offered; Churchill Capital II had originally filed to raise $400 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of one warrant to purchase a share of common stock at $11.50 per share. Churchill Capital Corp II plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CCX.U. Citi acted as a lead manager on the deal.
