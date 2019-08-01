MIC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: MIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.59, changing hands as low as $39.47 per share. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MIC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.71 per share, with $47.74 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $39.89.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »