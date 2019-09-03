MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.23, changing hands as low as $26.91 per share. MGM Resorts International shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MGM's low point in its 52 week range is $21.615 per share, with $31.68 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.12.
