MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

MGM Growth Properties LLC ( MGP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.468 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.52, the dividend yield is 6.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGP was $30.52, representing a -8.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.30 and a 19.69% increase over the 52 week low of $25.50.

MGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). MGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.95. Zacks Investment Research reports MGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.91%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGP as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF ( ROOF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an decrease of -0.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MGP at 2.8%.