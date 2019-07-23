MGLN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Magellan Health Inc. (Symbol: MGLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.82, changing hands as low as $63.54 per share. Magellan Health Inc. shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MGLN's low point in its 52 week range is $51.88 per share, with $93.625 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $64.76.
