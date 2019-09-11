MGIC Investment Records Solid Insurance in Force in August

MGIC Investment Corp . MTG recently announced its August 2019 operating business statistics. Insurance in force was $21 billion, up 6.2% year over year. Delinquency loans (loans that failed to pay back) at MGIC Investment declined on a year-over-year basis. Delinquent inventory decreased 10.3% year over year to 30,276.



New delinquency notices increased 6% year over year to 4,722 in the month.



The company's performance, over the past several quarters, has been aided by improving housing market fundamentals such as household formation and home sales and capital status. MGIC Investment is one of the six private mortgage insurers operating in the competitive industry and currently holds 18% market share. It expects to have 19-20% of market share in the industry in which it operates.



Strengthening purchase mortgage market and mortgage insurer's solid market share (measured by new insurance written) have been driving new business. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gain from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing in 2019 on the back of new business and strong persistency. Also, improving housing market fundamentals should support this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) mortgage insurer's performance.



Also, declining loss and claims should continue to strengthen the company's balance sheet and improve its financial profile.



Shares of MGIC Investment have rallied 24.9% year to date outperforming the industry 's increase of 7.3%. Improving housing market, solid insurance in force and fall in delinquency should help the stock retain the momentum.

