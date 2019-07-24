Quantcast

MGIC Investment (MTG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Up

Zacks Equity Research,

MGIC Investment CorporationMTG reported second-quarter 2019 operating net income per share of 46 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2%. However, the bottom line declined 6.2% year over year.

Shares of the company gained 1.4% in the last trading session, reflecting the outperformance.

Insurance in force increased largely driven by strong persistency and the addition of $14.9 billion of high-quality new insurance writings.

The company witnessed lower delinquency attributable to a favorable operating environment, driven by better employment, wage growth and higher housing demand. The quarter also witnessed lower credit losses.

MGIC Investment Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Operational Update 

MGIC Investment recorded total operating revenues of $292 million, which increased 2.8% year over year on higher net investment income (up 23%) and premiums earned (up 0.1%).

Net premiums earned reflect increase in ceded premiums that offset an increase in premiums from a higher average insurance in force and a decrease in premium refunds from lower claim activity. It also reflects an increase in premiums from single premium policy cancellations.

Insurance in force was $213.9 billion as of Jun 30, 2019, up 6.6% year over year.

Persistency, the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year prior, was 80.8% as of Jun 30, 2019, up 70 basis points (bps) year over year.

New insurance written was $14.9 billion, up 12.9% year over year.

Net paid claims amounted to $55 million, down 40% year over year. The number of claims received declined 17.3%, reflecting continued declines in delinquency inventory.

Net underwriting and other expenses totaled $45.7 million, up 2.3% year over year. Total loss and expenses surged 82.3% on higher losses incurred.

In the quarter under review, loss ratio was 8.8%, compared with (5.4%) in the year-ago quarter. Underwriting expense ratio of 17.6% deteriorated 120 bps year over year.

Financial Update

Book value per share, a measure of net worth, grew nearly 6% year over year to $11.39 as of Jun 30, 2019.

MGIC Investment had $5.7 billion in cash and investments, up 11.9% year over year.

Risk-to-capital ratio was 10.0:1 as of Jun 30, 2019, flat year over year.

Debt-to-total capital ratio was 17% at the end of the quarter, down 100 bps from first-quarter end.

The company paid $70 million in dividend to the holding company. Also, the company repurchased shares worth $24.8 million.

Other Insurance Releases

Of the insurance industry players that have reported second-quarter results so far, The Progressive Corporation PGR and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. However, The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV missed the same.

